New Duns Slimming World group is about more than losing weight

Lindsay’s new Slimming World group will meet at Duns’ Volunteer Hall.​

​A new Slimming World group is launching in Duns this month – and it promises to be more than just a place to lose weight.

Meeting for the first time at Volunteer Hall on Tuesday, September 23, at 7pm, the group aims to offer a space for connection, confidence, and community.

Leading the group is Lindsay, a new consultant whose personal journey with weight loss is both relatable and inspiring.

Having struggled with her weight since childhood, Lindsay recalled feeling like “the fat friend” growing up in the 1970s, surrounded by thinner peers and often left out of team sports.

Over the years, she tried countless slimming clubs, sometimes with her mum or work colleagues, and while she could lose weight, it never lasted.

After relocating from Cheshire to the Scottish Borders in her 50s, Lindsay found herself isolated and turning to comfort food, especially cake.

Her love of fashion and sewing began to fade, not because of her new surroundings, but because she no longer felt confident in her own skin.

“The turning point came during a city break with my sister,” Lindsay shared.

“I realised I only had one pair of jeans that fitted and I wore them everywhere.

“My sister looked amazing in her colourful outfits, and I just felt frumpy. I knew something had to change.”

That change came just days later when Lindsay walked into her local Slimming World group in Dunbar. She was welcomed by consultant Lee and the other members.

“It felt so good to be surrounded by people who love food but want to feel better about themselves,” she said.

“I rediscovered my favourite meals and even found a way to enjoy cake again!”

Despite facing personal challenges, including the loss of her mum and redundancy from a job she loved, Lindsay found strength in the group.

“Slimming World gave me something to focus on," she said. “It helped me cope and rebuild my confidence.”

Now at her happy weight and with her sewing mojo back – also known as her “sewjo!” – Lindsay even made a special outfit for her consultant interview.

“I felt amazing in it," she said. “I like to think it helped me get the job!”

Gill Richardson, the local team developer, is thrilled to welcome Lindsay to the team.

“We are so proud of Lindsay's achievements and absolutely delighted to welcome her to our consultant team,” said Gill.

“She’s a fantastic example of how powerful the right support and a caring community can be when it comes to lasting weight loss.

“While weight loss drugs can be life-changing, there is a viable alternative. Many people feel isolated once the prescription ends and unsure where to turn next.

“We know some people hesitate to join weight loss groups, fearing judgement. But our message is simple, our doors are open to everyone, including those taking weight loss medication.

“We’re here to support everyone with compassion, understanding, and proven strategies for lasting weight loss.”

Anyone interested in losing wight with Slimming World is encouraged to go along to Duns Volunteer Hall on Tuesday, September 23, at 7pm.

Alternatively, call Lindsay on 07958 316214 for more information.