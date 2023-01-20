New council chief executive is a ‘safe pair of hands’

David Robertson has been named Scottish Borders Council's new chief executive.

After an “extensive selection process”, that considered both internal and external candidates from across the UK, David Robertson has been appointed to the top job with immediate effect.

Mr Robertson has been the council’s acting chief executive for several months after his immediate predecessor Netta Meadows left her £130,000 role in June last year, after only 18 months at the helm.

Ms Meadows later subjected a grievance regarding her time in the role, the subject of which has not been made public.

Mr Robertson, the council’s former financial officer, has extensive knowledge of local government at senior management level.

Now he has the task of leading the council forward through what are sure to be challenging economic times.

Council leader Euan Jardine said: “I am delighted to announce Mr Robertson has accepted the position of chief executive at Scottish Border Council.

“On behalf of the elected members I would like to congratulate David on his appointment and his stewardship of the council over the last six months; he has more than proved his ability. I am looking forward to work closely with him and his strategic leadership team as we move forward.”

Mr Robertson, who joined Scottish Borders Council in 2011 as chief financial officer, is a qualified accountant and a graduate of the University of Glasgow.

He trained with Lothian region, and prior to joining SBC worked in a variety of finance roles with the City of Edinburgh Council.

Mr Robertson, married to wife Lyndsey and father of two grown up children, said: “I am delighted to take on the chief executive role on a permanent basis. It’s an exciting time coming into this role, with a new Council Plan to progress, a budget to agree and ambitious investment plans in new assets to deliver for the Borders.

“I am very much looking forward to working collectively with elected members, council colleagues, our community planning partners and local communities to address the current and future challenges we face as a region and to optimise the opportunities across the Scottish Borders from our two City/Region Deals.

“I am greatly honoured to take on the permanent chief executive role and committed to ensure together we all do our very best for the people of the Borders.”

