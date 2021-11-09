New chapter for Galashiels heroine Fay

Fay Currie.

Fay T. Currie, an aircraftwoman 2nd class, WAAF, was only 23 years old when she lost her life on September 7, 1944, following an illness while serving her country.

Fay passed away at Bridge of Larne and is interred at Galashiels Eastlands Cemetery.

Gordon Keddie, a volunteer researcher, said: “Our group felt it was important those who lost their lives in WWII should be remembered in the same way as was done with those from WWI in 2019, when the book was published.”

Fay's headstone in Eastlands Cemetery, Galashiels.

The Book of Commemoration, which lists the individuals from the town who gave their lives in both World Wars, was produced by Energise Galashiels Trust and has been updated recently following a year-long project when a group of volunteers researched each of the 117 men and one woman fallen from World War II, including poignant photos of the townsfolk.

The Book of Commemoration is a legacy to Gala Remembers, the extensive programme of activities that took place in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Debbie Paterson, EGT committee member, added: “While the work of Energise Galashiels Trust is often future-focused, it is important that we reflect back in time too, especially when remembering the people of the town who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives to ensure we today enjoy our freedoms.

"We are honoured to be able to continue to support the Book of Commemoration this year with the addition of more detail and images of the WWII fallen.”

Energise Galashiels Trust would like to thank Jennifer McLaughlin, Hazel Hunter, Tommy Turnbull, and Gordon Keddie for their tireless work that resulted in the comprehensive revision of the Book.