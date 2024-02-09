New bereavement suite for families seeking solace

The cutting of the ribbon to unveil the new room - L-R: Ralph Roberts (NHS Borders Chief Executive), Fiona Lindsay (a parent supported by SiMBA) and Sara Fitzsimmons (Founder of the SiMBA charity and former CEO)

The ‘Eildon Room’, which will be used by families at their critical time following a baby’s death, has been funded by a group of dedicated local fundraisers through the charity SiMBA.

After a long delay in completing the installation and refurbishment of the room due to the Covid-19 pandemic, SiMBA and its team at the BGH have now completed the project.

The suite was officially opened by representatives from SiMBA, as well as Ralph Roberts, Chief Executive of NHS Borders and Sarah Horan, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals at NHS Borders.

The team at the BGH are delighted with the room and are immensely proud of what has been achieved and how it will support families at a difficult time.

Kirsteen Guthrie, associate director of Midwifery at NHS Borders, said: “I am grateful to all the fundraisers, SiMBA, our Estates Department and Grosvenor Interiors for making this happen. It has been long awaited and our families within the Borders will benefit from the newly refurbished room.”

Vanessa Rhazali, head of communications and fundraising at SiMBA, added: “It is all thanks to the tireless support of a group of committed local fundraisers. It has been a long wait, but we could not have made this project possible without their support and for that we are incredibly grateful.

“We hope the Eildon Room will be an invaluable and much needed resource within the Scottish Borders for those who need it most.”

SiMBA’s purpose is ‘Honouring Baby Loss’.

Founded in 2005, the charity supports families whose baby has died at any stage of pregnancy or around the time of birth, through gifting Memory Boxes, refurbishing Family Rooms within hospitals, remembrance activities and events.

The charity also has a Tree of Tranquillity installed in the gardens of Old Gala House in Galashiels, where bereaved parents can visit to remember their baby. The Tree is made of steel and every single leaf attached is engraved in memory of a precious baby.

Additionally, SiMBA has gifted the BGH with over 400 unique and hand finished Memory Boxes in the last 5 years. It works with a team of specialist volunteers who carefully fill each Memory Box with love and kindness.