New 100-plus homes ‘neighbourhood’ set for the green light

The proposed development

A new 100-plus homes development in the Scottish Borders will be recommended for approval when a planning committee meets next week.

Edinburgh-based Whiteburn Projects submitted a detailed planning application for 117 homes in a countryside setting on land accessed from Stow Road at Allanbank, north of Lauder, in November last year following on from a public consultation.

And when members of the council’s Planning and Building Standards Committee meet on Monday, June 5, they will be recommended to give the their blessing for a revised number of 110 homes.

The proposed development near Lauder.

The unoccupied land is located adjacent to the B6362 Stow Road, close to the Allanbank Gardens housing estate.

It is proposed that a new access road would be provided on Stow Road to serve the new development. Of the properties, 27 (25 per cent), would be affordable, in accordance with the council’s housing plan. The plan is for the development of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes to “meet local demand and alleviate the shortfall in the supply of housing land in the Borders”. There were 38 notices of objection to the development from neighbours in the vicinity, the majority citing concerns of over-development and also highlighting the strain it would put on local services such as schools and the health centre. Craig Miller, SBC’s principal planning officer, addresses those concerns in his report recommending approval.

He says: “Members will note a number of objections to the development on the basis of over-development, high density and inappropriate density and layout in comparison with adjoining developments.

“However, larger housing developments incorporating affordable housing elements have tended to increase in density, also reflecting Government place-making policies and the local living agenda.”

An aerial view of the site.