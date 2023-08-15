Navid and Isa in Melrose!

Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry, best known for their Still Game characters Navid and Isa, are heading to Melrose next month.

Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry, best known for their iconic roles as Navid and Isa, will regale the audience with delightful stories from their amazing 21 years on Still Game and provide insights into their individual careers. This promises to be a memorable night as they lift the lid on some of the secrets that have placed them among Scotland’s most admired household names.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the stars anything they've ever wanted to know about their careers, adding a special interactive element to the show.

For those looking to make the evening even more memorable, limited VIP tickets are available, offering an exclusive meet and greet with the duo before the show, along with a professional photo opportunity to take home.