News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Navid and Isa in Melrose!

A special event with two stars of Still Game takes place at the Melrose Corn Exchange on Saturday, September 30.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST
Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry, best known for their Still Game characters Navid and Isa, are heading to Melrose next month.Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry, best known for their Still Game characters Navid and Isa, are heading to Melrose next month.
Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry, best known for their Still Game characters Navid and Isa, are heading to Melrose next month.

Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry, best known for their iconic roles as Navid and Isa, will regale the audience with delightful stories from their amazing 21 years on Still Game and provide insights into their individual careers. This promises to be a memorable night as they lift the lid on some of the secrets that have placed them among Scotland’s most admired household names.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the stars anything they've ever wanted to know about their careers, adding a special interactive element to the show.

For those looking to make the evening even more memorable, limited VIP tickets are available, offering an exclusive meet and greet with the duo before the show, along with a professional photo opportunity to take home.

Tickets, £22.50 (£40 VIP) available from www.liveborders.org.uk/whatson

Related topics:MelroseScotlandTickets