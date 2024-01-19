National campaign launched to combat swim teacher shortage

​​Teachers who are playing a vital role in creating a generation of safe and competent swimmers – are being celebrated across the country as part of a Scotland-wide recruitment drive.

​The team behind the Learn to Swim National Framework has launched the recruitment campaign in the Scottish Borders with at least 10% more teachers required to meet the swimming lesson demand across the country.

The Learn to Swim National Framework – a partnership between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water which is delivered by 38 aquatic providers across Scotland in more than 160 pools – is shining a light on the inspiring teachers involved in teaching the next generation of youngsters to swim. There are over 76,000 children across the country currently taking part in weekly Learn to Swim lessons.

In 2022-23, over 740 candidates took part in 72 swim teacher training courses across Scotland and now the organisers are urging those looking to learn a new skill and become a swim teacher to attend courses in their local area.

Euan Lowe, CEO of Scottish Swimming, said: “Being a swimming teacher is an incredibly rewarding career, teaching an essential life skill to others and it’s important to be celebrate the individuals who make it all possible.

“Sadly, there is a real shortage at the moment in a role that is absolutely crucial in ensuring that young people in Scotland can be safe in the water.

“It takes three months to train a swimming teacher and equip them with the skills they need. There is huge opportunity in the sector for those looking for a rewarding job, whether it is a student looking for part time work or someone more senior looking for a career change, there is something out there for everyone.”

Organisers have launched the nationwide drive to recruit a new network of poolside teachers, promising huge job satisfaction as they help children of all ages and abilities to become more confident, safer and competent swimmers.

Brian Lironi, Director of Corporate Affairs with Scottish Water said: “it’s great to see there is huge demand for Learn to Swim lessons across the country and the enthusiastic, dedicated teachers delivering these lessons play such an important role in encouraging and supporting children of all ages and abilities to learn and enjoy swimming in a safe way.

“Becoming a swim teacher is an amazing opportunity for people to make a difference and be part of creating a meaningful legacy for Scotland to help children be safe in and around water.”

The Learn to Swim Framework helps to create quality Learn to Swim environments for children from birth upwards where they learn the vital skills to become safe and competent swimmers, and also get to experience the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer as they progress through the aquatic pathway.

Individuals will be put through the Scottish Swimming Teacher Qualification (SSTQ) which is the industry standard for those who wish to teach unsupervised to groups of swimmers with a range of abilities and is essential for seeking employment as a swimming teacher.

Scottish Swimming support National Framework partners to develop their teachers with regular continued professional development and access to resources to help with their lesson delivery.

Learn to Swim aims to build a real legacy for Scotland – creating “Generation Swim” by improving water safety, and giving all children a real platform for success to achieve their full potential both in the pool and out.

For more information on the teaching courses, visit: https://scottishswimming.com/events/events-calendar/qualifications