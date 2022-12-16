Multi-cultural event at BGH is faithfully enjoyed

The Scottish Country Dancing was a highlight for many.

Around 50 people attended a wonderful multicultural celebration, with people, young and old, from countries all across the globe, on Sunday, November 20.

The event was organised by members of Interfaith Borders, a local community group with members from several faiths from across the Borders, to mark Scottish Interfaith Week.

A spokesperson said: "The event began with sharing a ‘potluck’ supper.

There were songs and recitals from all over the world.

“Participants were then invited to share a song, story, poem or piece of music.

“One young girl enchanted the audience with delightful songs and played the cello for those gathered.

“A Gaelic singer shared some traditional Scottish songs, a Welsh lady shared an old Welsh folk tale and a lady from Northern Ireland shared a traditional song from Belfast.”

Frances Hume, national development officer at Interfaith Scotland, then taught some Scottish dances to those gathered, and attendees of all ages danced together with great gusto.

The "Pot Luck" dinner.

Some great connections were made at the event which helped create a sense of diversity within the local area.

The spokesperson added: “It is hoped that these will continue and that Interfaith Borders will grow from strength to strength, bringing communities together to get to know one another and establish long-lasting friendships across different faiths and cultures so that the Scottish Borders continues to be a warm and welcoming place for all.

Scottish Interfaith Week takes place in November each year. Established by the charity Interfaith Scotland, the week provides an opportunity for interfaith groups, faith communities, schools, organisations and local communities across the country to celebrate Scotland’s diversity by planning events that bring people together to promote dialogue, understanding and co-operation between Scotland’s diverse religious communities and cultures.

