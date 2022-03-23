MP slams further bank closures

Borders MP John Lamont has criticised the Bank of Scotland for its decision to close two branches in the region this August.

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:12 pm
The Bank of Scotland in Selkirk, which will close on August 8.

The Innerleithen branch is due to shut on August 4 and Selkirk on August 8.

Mr Lamont said: “At a time when accessing cash is becoming more and more difficult for people and businesses, this news is another devastating blow.

“I have spoken regularly about the need to protect people’s ability to access cash through my work in parliament as it is an issue that local residents regularly raise with me.

“I will continue to speak up for the people and businesses in the Borders who are struggling to access cash as a result of this trend, and encourage banks to think twice about the impact closing branches is having on our communities.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

