MP slams further bank closures

The Bank of Scotland in Selkirk, which will close on August 8.

The Innerleithen branch is due to shut on August 4 and Selkirk on August 8.

Mr Lamont said: “At a time when accessing cash is becoming more and more difficult for people and businesses, this news is another devastating blow.

“I have spoken regularly about the need to protect people’s ability to access cash through my work in parliament as it is an issue that local residents regularly raise with me.