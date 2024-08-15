MP meets police to raise concerns over speed cameras

A number of constituents have contacted MP John Lamont to raise concerns.

​​John Lamont MP recently met the Local Area Commander of Police Scotland to discuss his concerns over speed cameras that have been switched off in the Borders.

The Borders MP spoke with Chief Inspector Stuart Fletcher last week after speed cameras were covered up with signs stating they are no longer in use.

The reasoning provided was that road safety has improved, yet there has been a number of bad accidents in the area in recent months, including some which resulted in fatalities.

Scottish Borders MP, John Lamont, said: "A huge number of local people are very concerned about road safety, particularly now that many speed cameras are no longer operational.

"Our roads do not appear to be much safer than they were previously, but that is the official justification being provided by Police Scotland for this decision.

"Some recent road incidents have worried local residents. While there is no direct link between any accident and the speed cameras being switched off, our roads also do not seem to be noticeably safer than before.

"I'm grateful to the Chief Inspector for meeting with me to discuss this issue and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. I would encourage any constituents with concerns about road safety to get in touch with my team."