MP Lamont backs Penny Mordaunt as new leader

Borders MP John Lamont has given his backing to Penny Mordaunt in the Tory leadership race.

The trade minister yesterday, Sunday, July 10, threw her hat in the ring to replace Boris Johnson.

Ms Mordaunt hopes to follow in the footsteps of her political hero, Margaret Thatcher, and Theresa May, to become Britain’s third female PM.

She is among several candidates who have already declared an intention to run, including former chancellor Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss.

But Ms Mordant has already been installed by the bookies as among the favourites (at 3/1) to be handed the keys to 10 Downing Street.

She has now won the support of John Lamont, Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, who has endorsed her candidacy, believing she would unify the party and the nation.

He said: “I’m backing Penny Mordaunt to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. With Penny, we would have a leader who can communicate the Conservative and Unionist message across all parts of the United Kingdom.

“Penny would unify the country and the Conservative Party.”

His support for Ms Mordaunt was echoed by newly-elected Scottish Borders Conservative councillor for the Tweeddale East ward Julie Pirone, who tweeted: “I also think @Penny Mordaunt is the best choice! Let’s be the first party to have a third female Prime Minister.”

Ms Mordaunt’s campaign got off to a shaky start when footage in her promotional campaign video of English sprinter Jonnie Peacock and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius had to be edited out following complaints.

Mr Lamont welcomed Mr Johnson’s resignation announcement last week.

But he is unhappy at his decision to stay on at No10 until the outcome of the leadership battled is resolved.

He said: “He must stand down immediately and make way for a caretaker Prime Minister”.

Fellow Borders MP David Mundell, for Tweeddale, has also echoed the call for Mr Johnson to step down immediately.