MP backs local jockey to win Grand National

John Lamont MP backs Ryan Mania to win on Saturday.

He placed the £25 each-way wager at Ladbrokes in Galashiels on the 66/1 outsider, Hill Sixteen, which will be jockeyed by Borderer Ryan Mania, 33.

Although it is a long shot, Ryan Mania has previously ridden a 66/1 outsider to victory in the 2013 Grand National, riding Auroras Encore to a nine-length win to become the first Scottish jockey to win the race in 117 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Mania also won a race just last weekend when he rode The Electrician to victory in the Novices’ Handicap Chase at Carlisle.

The horse, Hill Sixteen, is owned by Borderer Sandy Thomson.

All winnings from the bet will go to the Chirnside Larder. Should Hill Sixteen win, £1,650 would be donated. Should the horse place, more than £150 would go to the charity.

Mr Lamont, said: “I’m backing a local horse and jockey to ride to victory and make some money for charity in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He might be a long shot but Ryan Mania has beaten the odds before. I know people across the Borders would be delighted to see him triumph again.

“I’m hopeful he can pull off an upset again so we can make a considerable donation to the Chirnside Larder, which generously helps so many people in need.