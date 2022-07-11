Motorcyclist is killed on A708

Police Scotland

The man who died has been named as 58-year-old Andrew Atkinson, who was pronounced dead at the scene after his BMW R1250 GS motorbike collided with a stationary Vauxhall Meriva on the A708, between the Yarrow Valley and Moffat, at around 4pm on Sunday, July 10.

The driver of the car was not injured.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences, but has been released pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed for around seven hours while crash investigations took place.

Lothian and Borders Road Policing Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “My thoughts go out to Andrew’s wife, daughters, grandsons and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are working to piece together exactly what happened in the lead-up to this crash and I would urge anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact police.

“Andrew was travelling with two other bikers at the time, maybe you remember seeing the group in the area around 4pm.

"If so, please get in touch.”