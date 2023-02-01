Most trains delayed on Border Railway

More than half of trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank were delayed last year.

South Scotland Conservative MSP Craig Hoy has written to the Transport Minister to ask what the Scottish Government is doing to address the situation.

He said: “It is completely unacceptable that a majority of Scotrail services between Tweedbank and Edinburgh were delayed last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For regular rail users, it must be frustrating to show up to the station each day only to find out that their train has been delayed.