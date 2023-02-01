Most trains delayed on Border Railway
New figures reveal that only 48% of trains travelling between Tweedbank and Edinburgh in 2022 were on time.
South Scotland Conservative MSP Craig Hoy has written to the Transport Minister to ask what the Scottish Government is doing to address the situation.
He said: “It is completely unacceptable that a majority of Scotrail services between Tweedbank and Edinburgh were delayed last year.
“For regular rail users, it must be frustrating to show up to the station each day only to find out that their train has been delayed.
"If we want regular travellers and commuters to ditch their cars in an attempt to reach net zero, the Scottish Government must work harder to create a reliable railway service that makes trains a better alternative.”