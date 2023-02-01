News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Most trains delayed on Border Railway

New figures reveal that only 48% of trains travelling between Tweedbank and Edinburgh in 2022 were on time.

By Kevin Janiak
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 9:47am
More than half of trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank were delayed last year.
More than half of trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank were delayed last year.

South Scotland Conservative MSP Craig Hoy has written to the Transport Minister to ask what the Scottish Government is doing to address the situation.

He said: “It is completely unacceptable that a majority of Scotrail services between Tweedbank and Edinburgh were delayed last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For regular rail users, it must be frustrating to show up to the station each day only to find out that their train has been delayed.

"If we want regular travellers and commuters to ditch their cars in an attempt to reach net zero, the Scottish Government must work harder to create a reliable railway service that makes trains a better alternative.”

Craig HoyTweedbankEdinburghScottish GovernmentScotRail