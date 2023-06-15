Monster hunt at Floors

What monsters will you see on your tour of Floors Castle grounds?

John Kerr, 3rd Duke of Roxburghe, lived in Floors Castle until his death in 1804. He was a great collector of many things, but his favourite thing to collect was books.

In the years following the duke’s death, most of the library was sold, but there was one book – The Great Book of Monsters – that was never accounted for. It was very old indeed, and very valuable, and contained ancient knowledge on how to defeat and imprison many dangerous and terrible monsters.

Recently, around the Gardens and Grounds of Floors Castle, many of these beasts have been spotted. Somehow, they have escaped from the book.

From July 7 and running seven days a week (10am-5pm) until August 31, Floors Castle Summer Trail promises monstrous thrills for adults and children alike, as they help to find them, capture them, and imprison them once again safely within its pages.

Everyone (adults & children) will need a ticket to participate in the Mythical Monster Hunt. Children’s tickets are £2 and adults will need either a valid annual pass, castle gardens & grounds Broken Book ticket (£18 online or £19.50 onsite) or a gardens & grounds broken book ticket (£8). Last trail admission is 4pm.

All customers who have pre-purchased tickets online are advised to enter via the main golden gates (TD5 7RL) and pick up their trail booklets, which are essential for taking part in the trail.

