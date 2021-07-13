Minister Anna gets a wee bit closer to God at Ednam Church
A Borders minister got that bit closer to God last week as she hopped onto the roof of Ednam church to oversee the restoration of a Victorian ventilator.
Rev Anna Rodwell told us: “There has been a church in Ednam since 1105.
"The building we have at present was built in 1820 and was renovated in 1905. This beautiful ventilator has kept the air circulating in the church for decades.
“Originally made of wood, now metal, it has been lovingly restored by Andrew Turner of Penicuik and replaced onto the roof by craftsman Charlie Brodowski and Steve Swan, with the help of fabric convener Eddie Robertson and I. A new oak finial was made and the ventilator is now complete.”