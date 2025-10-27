Military honour for Borders WWII veteran Evelyn

Evelyn Martin was awarded France's highest military honour

​​​A 104-year-old Borders woman has been awarded France’s highest military honour for her service carried out during World War II.

​Evelyn Armstrong (nee Martin), one of the few surviving veterans of the conflict, has been granted the French Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour) which was sent to her by the French Ambassador to the UK, Mme Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne, who thanked her for the vital role she played working for the Allies.

Evelyn, who lives in Greenlaw, qualified for the prestigious medal due to her work as a plotter, and sometime flight controller, as she served in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF).

Plotters such as Evelyn were tasked with monitoring air traffic during the conflict, playing a vital role in directing the Royal Air Force.

The honour was created by Napoleon Bonaparte

She was on active duty at RAF Tangmere, near Chichester in West Sussex during the D-Day landings, plotting the aircraft of 617 Squadron and playing her part towards the success of Operation Overlord – the codename for the Battle of Normandy – and the eventual liberation of France from the control of the German Army.

Her work whilst serving as a WAAF between 1941 to 1946 also saw her serve at other locations, including RAF Bawtry in South Yorkshire and RAF Barton Hall in Lancashire.

She was also on duty during the legendary Dambusters raid in 1943 and worked during Operation Manna in October 1944 which helped deliver food to the Netherlands.

Incredibly, footage of Evelyn at working on an RAF bombing raid on Berlin exists in the colour documentary film ‘Night Bombers’ shot during the winter of 1943, which is available to watch on YouTube.

Evelyn (left) in the 1942 war documentary 'Night Bombers'

Originally from Whalley near Blackburn in Lancashire, Evelyn has lived in the Borders for 40 years and though frail, her family describe her as “still mentally active and engaged” and is looking forward to turning 105 in December.

She says the award, created by Napoleon Boneparte in 1802, is “a great honour and a great surprise after so many years”.

She added: "I am absolutely delighted."