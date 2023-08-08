Milestone for Steve at Mitchell's Glass

Steve Scott, who is celebrating 45 years at Mitchell's Glass.

Steve Scott has worked under three generations of family ownership at Mitchell’s, moving from an apprentice fabricator in 1978 to production manager and his current position as technical manager and surveyor.

His time at Mitchell’s has included being the chief pie runner for the workers to interviewing legendary Scottish footballer John Collins for a job and installing a conservatory for Sean Connery’s son Jason.

The 61-year-old, who has only recently retired from being a retained firefighter in the town, has no plans to leave the industry and is looking forward to helping the company continue its growth across Edinburgh, the Lothians, and the Borders.

“I saw an advert in a local newspaper and went for an interview with Bill Fisher (the current MD’s grandfather) when I was just 16,” explained Steve, who enjoys cycling and spending time with his family outside of work.

"I think I must have done OK as he offered me an apprenticeship and I’ve been here ever since.

“There has been a lot of changes. When I first started Mitchell’s was more of a fancy goods shop located in the main town, but over the years we increasingly moved into more glazing and home improvement products, moving to our current site on the outskirts of the town.”

He continued: “I’ve gone from fetching the pies that kept the workers on the shopfloor motivated to being head of all our technical enquiries and, sometimes, challenges.

"With thousands of installations under my belt, there’s not many situations and frames I haven’t fitted.”

Steve’s career is synonymous with the culture the company has tried to instil and which has led to it being recently re-accredited to the Silver Investors in People and the Gold Investors in Young People awards.

Lewis Roden, the fourth-generation family owner of Mitchell Glass, added: “Steve continues to be a massive and important part of our business … there is literally no technical question or challenge he can’t get to the bottom of.