Milestone for proposed £400m holiday park

A milestone has been reached over plans for a £40m Borders holiday park after a glimpse of how it could look was presented at the first of four public consultation events.

Details of the plans for Center Parcs first holiday village in Scotland, earmarked for land just north of Hawick, were announced in November last year.

This week Centre Parcs revealed a preliminary zoning plan for the village at a public exhibition at Lilliesleaf Village Hall.

The unveiling marks a milestone in the early planning stages, offering attendees an initial glimpse of how the site could be developed.

The event was the first of four statutory public consultations set to take place before mid-May, providing an opportunity for local residents and stakeholders to review the early-stage zoning plan and share their feedback.

The zoning plan is not a final document and will be subject to change as technical work progresses and consultee feedback is received in the coming months.

Those insights will play a crucial role in shaping the eventual masterplan which will form part of the planning application when it is submitted later this year.

Key features include access, with a long driveway from the west of the site, off the A7, which is proposed as the main access route into the village.

Accommodation will include six designated zones where lodges may be situated.

The masterplan also includes potential locations for key buildings, including leisure, dining, and other essential amenities.

There are heritage and environmental considerations, with areas containing heritage assets identified, where no development is envisaged.

The zone also includes proposed enhanced screening to minimise the impact on neighbouring properties whilst maintaining the area’s natural beauty.

Colin McKinlay, chief executive of Center Parcs, said: “The unveiling of this zoning plan marks an important first step in bringing our vision for a Center Parcs village in the Scottish Borders to life.

“This early-stage plan provides a foundation for thoughtful development, ensuring that environmental, heritage, and community factors remain central to our approach.

“We are committed to listening to the local community as we refine our plans over the coming months, with the aim of submitting a formal planning application in the summer.

“We truly appreciate the feedback and engagement from those who attended today’s event and look forward to continuing these important conversations at our upcoming consultation events.”

Future statutory public consultation events, which all run from 2pm-7pm, will be held at:

Denholm Village Hall: Wednesday 26th March

Selkirk RFC: Thursday 24th April

Hawick RFC: Tuesday 20th May

In addition, Center Parcs will host a Community Open Day at Hawick RFC on Wednesday 21st May from 11am to 7pm.

Center Parcs has six villages across the UK and Ireland and more than 35 years of experience in offering family short breaks.

If planning permission is received for the Borders development, the site three miles north of Hawick will become home to a holiday village of up to 700 lodges/apartments, the signature Aqua Sana Forest Spa, the renowned Subtropical Swimming Paradise indoor water park, indoor/outdoor leisure and sports facilities, and retail and restaurant facilities, bars and coffee shops, as well as a local heritage centre.

During construction, the project is expected to generate between 750 and 800 jobs, with a commitment to engaging regional contractors where possible.

Once operational, the village will create approximately 1,200 permanent, non-seasonal roles, providing diverse career opportunities for local people, including management positions.

The total investment to bring this new village to life is estimated at between £350 million and £400 million.