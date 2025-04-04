Midlem man's epic 1,200 mile trek for charities

David Cressey.

​An inspirational Borders man is turning the “worst year of his family’s life” into a positive mission to raise funds for two charities close to his heart.

David Cressey, from Midlem near Selkirk, is walking 1200 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats in aid of Cancer Research UK and Crohns and Colitis.

A normal day turned into a nightmare for David, when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

He explained: “One day everything is normal, you do the daily routine things of life, like work, visiting friends and family, going for a walk – then everything changes.

“My beautiful wife had been sent for a scan after noticing the smallest of changes in one of her breasts. We set off, planning on doing some shopping as well that day, not fearful of anything. Needless to say that didn’t happen.

“Hours later, following multiple scans and biopsies the diagnosis was made and the rollercoaster of a journey through cancer began.

Surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy followed, but David said his wife was “amazing, brave and focused” on recovery.

He added: “We had our wobbly moments, of course, but we were determined in our hearts to believe for the best.”

But things were about to get harder for the family when the were dealt another devastating blow.

“At the same time as our journey took place my son, who has Crohns disease also needed a life saving operation.

"Again, thankfully he is recovering amazingly well and we are very proud of his inner strength through this,” said David.

“Last year was a horrible year for my family,” he said.

“Thankfully both seem to be well and on the mend, but I want to support the fight against these diseases and raise funds for the leading charities that are spearheading the research into treatments and cures for the conditions.”

David’s family credit their Christian faith for seeing them through the hardest of times, giving them a new outlook on life.

“We will never be who we were before,” he added.

“But this trial of fire has refined us, teaching us to value every moment, taking joy in the small things as well as the big.”

​Follow David’s journey on YouTube @davidcressey

