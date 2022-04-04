Mervinslaw resident scoops £30,000 Lottery win

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winner.

The win comes after their postcode, TD8 6PL, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Sunday 3rd April, netting them a £30,000 cash prize.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winner. She said: “I’m thrilled for our winner in Mervinslaw today, what a lovely way to wrap up the weekend. I hope the win has come at a good time for them and that they spend the cash on something nice.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £850 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.