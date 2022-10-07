Memories of influential designer sought to mark his centenary

Bernat Klein’s work will be celebrated in a major exhibition.

Memories of an influential textile designer who made the Scottish Borders his home and who collaborated with major European fashion houses such as Dior are being sought ahead of a major exhibition to mark the centenary of his birth.

The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh will explore the life and career of Bernat Klein, the Serbian-born textile designer who died in 2014.

Design in Colour will go on display in November and will demonstrate how his celebrated tweeds and mohairs were inspired by his beloved Borders landscape.

The displays of garments, textiles and paintings will be drawn from the vast archive of Klein material the museum acquired in 2010 – four years before his death at the age of 91.

It will explore how Klein, a champion of modernist architecture and design, designed fabrics for fashion and interiors, working as a consultant and industrial designer for various British and Scandinavian firms.

Klein set up his own firm, Colourcraft, and went on to buy Netherdale Mill in Galashiels and the Gibson and Lumgair Mill in Selkirk.

His fabrics became so popular in the 1960s that such iconic design houses as Chanel and Dior utilised them.

Klein is also remembered for commissioning a glass house built by young architect Peter Womersley. Iconic High Sunderland, between Peebles and Selkirk, remained his home until his death.

Now personal accounts from people who knew Klein are being sought to be woven into the fabric of the exhibition.

Lisa Mason, assistant curator of modern and contemporary design at the national museum, said: “The Scottish Borders were his home and inspiration for six decades, and the exhibition will also explore the story of the relationship between his work, the landscape, and the local textile industry.

“Klein’s philosophy influenced fashion, fine art, interior design, architecture and colour theory and continues to inspire artists and designers today.

“He chose Scotland to build not just his home but his business, and we’d love to hear more from anyone who remembers his time here.”

