Memorial service to be held in Melrose for 10th Duke of Roxburghe

A memorial service for the late 10th Duke of Roxburghe, Guy Innes-Ker, is being lined up for the month after next.

It will take place at Melrose Parish Church on Monday, November 18, at 12.30pm.

All are invited, and anyone wishing to attend can call 01573 or email dukeservice@floorscastle.com for further details.

The duke died of cancer of the oesophagus at the end of August at the age of 64.

A private funeral service was held for the father of five at his ancestral home, Floors Castle at Kelso, earlier this month.

He has been succeeded as duke by his eldest son, Charles Innes-Ker, 38.

He leaves a further four children – Rosie and Ted, like Charles, by his first wife, Jane Dawnay, and Bella and George by his second wife, Virginia.