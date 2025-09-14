Melrose 'pilgrims' celebrate historic links at festival in Spanish town
Teba, in the province of Malaga, celebrates the annual festival by transforming the town’s sleepy streets into a festival of history, culture, and Scottish pride.
Bagpipes, medieval markets, re-enactments, and music pay tribute to Sir James Douglas, the legendary Scottish knight who helped reclaim Teba Castle from Muslim rule during the 14th century.
Earlier this summer, an agreement based on shared memories and mutual respect was signed at the Melrose Festival crowning ceremony.
Civil authorities, Melrose residents and official delegates from Teba, led by the mayor, Cristóbal Corral, officially twinned Melrose and Teba.
While the two towns have very different climates, cuisines and lifestyles, they share a historic connection and a shared love of community spirit and heritage.
Pride and centre of the festival was Melrose Abbey. Gem O’ Scotland was also played, accompanied in song by the lads from Melrose.
Speaking after the festival, Ben said: “I saw more Kilts in this small Spanish town than I have ever seen in my 30 years living in Melrose!”
Amir added: “We were met with warm friendship and generous hospitality. This was just the first of what will hopefully be many cultural exchanges between Melrose and Teba.
“If we pursue the myriad opportunities offered by the twinning and the Spaniards’ enthusiasm, then the mutual benefits we’ll enjoy will secure a rich legacy for all of us – especially the youth.
"We have a lot of work to do to reciprocate the Tebans’ contribution to remembering Sir James Douglas and the story of the Braveheart that joins our two great towns.”
Just a one-hour drive from Malaga, the Melrose ‘pilgrims’ said the charming hill-top town of Teba, was a must-visit for any Melrosians holidaying in the South of Spain.