Melrose photo quiz book is released

Iona Butlin has released her second photographic quiz book.

​Local photographer Iona Butlin is celebrating the launch of her second photographic quiz book, an engaging publication designed to challenge how we view our local area.

Titled ‘Where am I in Melrose?’ her latest release builds on the success of her previous book ‘Where am I in Hawick?’ and encourages readers to sharpen their observational skills by focusing on the small details that often go unnoticed.

Featuring intriguing imagery throughout, the aim is to identify where each image has been taken, inviting readers to discover hidden gems in familiar places, and take note of what is around them.

“I wanted to create something a little bit different for people to engage with, I started with the Hawick book last year and was really encouraged by the reaction locally,” said Iona. “Melrose is a beautiful town full of interesting features and hidden gems, many of which might sometimes get overlooked. This book is all about making people look closer at what is around them, and hopefully enjoy the challenge along the way.”

The concept originally started on social media but now in book form Iona is excited that readers can interact with the project and hopes it will appeal to locals and visitors alike, offering a fun and interactive way to engage with the town. She hopes there are some locations that can be easily recognisable, but also some that will intrigue readers and give them something to think about.

Copies, priced at £5.00 are available in Melrose at Baguette n Go, Burt’s Hotel, Butterfly, Gibson Park caravan site, Marmions Brasserie, Melrose cricket club café, and Campbell’s Newsagent, and Turning the Page in Hawick.