Melrose Music Festival gets into the swing of things

Phil O'Malley, Colin Steele and Martin Foster kicked off proceedings on Friday. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

A stellar line-up of top Scottish swinging jazz musicians: Colin Steele (trumpet), Martin Foster (clarinet) and Phil O’Malley (trombone) in a traditional three-horn front line, joined by Campbell Normand on the piano, Brian Shiels on double bass and Jim Drummond on drums, drew from the likes of Louis Armstrong and Kenny Ball.

The festival continued on Saturday with four Borders choirs combining in a historic first, in a glorious choral performance of Carmina Burana.

Tomorrow (Friday) it’s a be-bop night with the Shiels Kershaw Big Band and choristers from St Mary’s Cathedral.

Over the next few weekends there will be a variety of events including more jazz, classical guitars, orchestral music and opera.

The festival ends on Sunday, June 17.