Melrose author talks 'pants' to keep children safe

Georgia, Lola, Bella and Delvia with Bruna De Luca.

​​A popular children’s book author took time out of writing recently to read a book to youngsters which aims to spread crucial messages to help keep children safe from abuse.

Bruna De Luca (47), who lives in Melrose, was delighted when the children at the Sighthill library event joined in with all the catchphrases when she read from the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS story which features a colourful animated dinosaur, called Pantosaurus, and her own book ‘I’m Not Cute, I’m Dangerous’.

The Pantosaurus book and animation, which features a fun song, helps children to understand the talk PANTS messages which includes that their body belongs to them, that they have a right to say no, and they should tell a safe adult they trust if anything makes them feel upset or worried.

Bruna, mum of two girls aged 10 and seven, said: “As a parent of young children I love how the Talk PANTS book approaches such a tricky topic without introducing fear or ideas that children might worry about.

“It helps parents and carers to talk about this subject in a positive and reassuring way that won’t make their child feel anxious.

“The children really enjoyed hearing these stories and it was lovely to see the delight on their faces when a life-sized Pantosaurus visited too!

“Many of the children already knew the words to the Talk PANTS song and they joined in. They were having so much fun that they didn’t even know they were learning some very important messages at the same time.”

Carla Malseed, NSPCC Scotland Local Campaigns Manager, said: “We know that a simple conversation can make a big difference in helping to keep children safe and that’s what Talk PANTS is all about.

“With the help of our fun, loving dino – Pantosaurus – we’ve already reached thousands of people across the city, and we’re looking forward to having more conversations at upcoming events.”

Talk PANTS gives parents, carers and professionals advice on how to have simple, age-appropriate conversations with children to help keep them safe from sexual abuse.

There will be a reading of the book at Portobello Book festival Saturday, October 5.