News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Meet the dinosaurs at Floors Castle

The grounds of Floors Castle will transform into a thrilling prehistoric world of interactive fun for all the family this summer.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST
Kids will have a rip-roaring time of it at Floors in June.Kids will have a rip-roaring time of it at Floors in June.
Kids will have a rip-roaring time of it at Floors in June.

Dare to discover all the amazing dinosaurs, from towering Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Megalosaurus and Stegosaurus to some adorable Dino Babies, during an incredible immersive experience on Saturday, June 3.

The one-day spectacular, Dino-Floors, promises roar-some fun for adults and children alike, as they walk among the creatures who last stalked the earth more than 60million years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event includes interactive, educational and musical entertainment shows, selfie photo-opportunities with the dinos and meet and greet walkabouts offering the chance to get up close and personal with the Jurassic giants.

There will be three Dino Shows, including How To Train Your Dinosaur and The Fabulous Dr Fossil Show, plus a Jurassic playground, winged pterosaur, dressing up opportunity, sit-on statues, hatching eggs and more.

Most Popular

Dino-Floors takes place in the Walled Garden at Floors Castle, Roxburghe Estates, Kelso, and is recommended for children aged three and up. Tickets (£20, free for babies under 12 months) are available at https://www.floorscastle.com/events/dino-floors/

Floors Castle has worked with the local charity Meeting of Minds, to ensure children with special needs can also get involved during a limited capacity session, complete with a show from the baby dinosaurs, prior to the main event. Tickets for this session are £7 with £2 going to Meeting of Minds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The main event will run from 10am-5pm.

Related topics:Tickets