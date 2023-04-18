Meet the dinosaurs at Floors Castle

Kids will have a rip-roaring time of it at Floors in June.

Dare to discover all the amazing dinosaurs, from towering Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Megalosaurus and Stegosaurus to some adorable Dino Babies, during an incredible immersive experience on Saturday, June 3.

The one-day spectacular, Dino-Floors, promises roar-some fun for adults and children alike, as they walk among the creatures who last stalked the earth more than 60million years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event includes interactive, educational and musical entertainment shows, selfie photo-opportunities with the dinos and meet and greet walkabouts offering the chance to get up close and personal with the Jurassic giants.

There will be three Dino Shows, including How To Train Your Dinosaur and The Fabulous Dr Fossil Show, plus a Jurassic playground, winged pterosaur, dressing up opportunity, sit-on statues, hatching eggs and more.

Dino-Floors takes place in the Walled Garden at Floors Castle, Roxburghe Estates, Kelso, and is recommended for children aged three and up. Tickets (£20, free for babies under 12 months) are available at https://www.floorscastle.com/events/dino-floors/

Floors Castle has worked with the local charity Meeting of Minds, to ensure children with special needs can also get involved during a limited capacity session, complete with a show from the baby dinosaurs, prior to the main event. Tickets for this session are £7 with £2 going to Meeting of Minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad