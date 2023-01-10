Medals for fab foursome

John, Andy, Stuart and Colin proudly display their SBBA medals.

The foursome has received medals from the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) to mark their outstanding contribution to the banding community and, in particular, Selkirk Silver Band.

John Stratford has been presented with SBBA honorary membership after serving as secretary of the band from 1992.

He was active in the formation of the Borders Brass Band Association and has represented Selkirk on the association’s committee from its inception and at almost every SBBA annual general meeting.

Andy Holmes and brothers Stuart and Colin Kemp have received SBBA life membership medals for more than 50 years of active involvement with brass banding.

Baritone player Andy started learning with Selkirk in 1966 and has been a regular member of the band ever since.

Euphonium Stuart joined Selkirk in 1970 and, after a short spell with Galashiels Town Band, returned to his brass roots in 1983 where he has remained to this day.

Principal cornetist Colin joined Selkirk in 1969 and, while at university, played with the GUS Footwear Band in England for four years from 1978.

Returning to Scotland, he joined Fauldhouse Miners Youth Band before transferring to Whitburn Band in 1979.

