'Matter of time' before older person dies at Galashiels transport hub – warning

Gala Transport Hub. Photo: SBC

It is “only a matter of time” before a pensioner or disabled person is killed by out of control cyclists inside Galashiels Transport Interchange, councillors have been warned.

Anti-social behaviour within the transport building has long been a cause of concern and has been raised at meetings of the town’s community council.

But members of Scottish Borders Council will next week receive a stark warning on the potential dangers, particularly to vunerable members of the public, from cyclists riding around the complex.

A public question is to be posed at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, August 31 from a Mr. Stitt, of Selkirkshire, who question what action is being taken to tackle the unsupervised cyclists.

He writes: “What is being done to stop gangs of youths cycling inside the transport hub in Galashiels?