'Matter of time' before older person dies at Galashiels transport hub – warning

Cycling inside hub is condemned as question is posed.
By Paul Kelly
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:30 BST
Gala Transport Hub. Photo: SBCGala Transport Hub. Photo: SBC
It is “only a matter of time” before a pensioner or disabled person is killed by out of control cyclists inside Galashiels Transport Interchange, councillors have been warned.

Anti-social behaviour within the transport building has long been a cause of concern and has been raised at meetings of the town’s community council.

But members of Scottish Borders Council will next week receive a stark warning on the potential dangers, particularly to vunerable members of the public, from cyclists riding around the complex.

A public question is to be posed at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, August 31 from a Mr. Stitt, of Selkirkshire, who question what action is being taken to tackle the unsupervised cyclists.

He writes: “What is being done to stop gangs of youths cycling inside the transport hub in Galashiels?

“They have no regard for anyone’s safety and it is only a matter of time before an old person or a disabled person cannot move out of their way quickly enough.”

