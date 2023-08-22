'Matter of time' before older person dies at Galashiels transport hub – warning
It is “only a matter of time” before a pensioner or disabled person is killed by out of control cyclists inside Galashiels Transport Interchange, councillors have been warned.
Anti-social behaviour within the transport building has long been a cause of concern and has been raised at meetings of the town’s community council.
But members of Scottish Borders Council will next week receive a stark warning on the potential dangers, particularly to vunerable members of the public, from cyclists riding around the complex.
A public question is to be posed at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, August 31 from a Mr. Stitt, of Selkirkshire, who question what action is being taken to tackle the unsupervised cyclists.
He writes: “What is being done to stop gangs of youths cycling inside the transport hub in Galashiels?
“They have no regard for anyone’s safety and it is only a matter of time before an old person or a disabled person cannot move out of their way quickly enough.”