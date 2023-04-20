There's been massive interest in Eildon Housing's new development on the outskirts of Galashiels.

The first tenants have moved into the 69 new homes for rent at the former Coopersknowe site in Galashiels.

The area had been left derelict for more than a decade after a private developer went bust.

Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association, which worked with Cruden Building on the project, revealed it received an average of 45 applications for each property in the multi-million pound development, which includes a mix of family homes, flats and bungalows – six of which are fully wheelchair accessible.

All the properties – which include a number of homes reserved for key workers – have already been allocated.

It’s the housing association’s biggest single development to date.

Last week Eildon hosted an open afternoon event to showcase its latest major affordable housing development – now called McQueen Gardens.

Eildon’s chief executive Nile Istephan said that as well as regenerating this site and creating jobs and income for the Borders economy, this development helps to address the acute housing need in the region.

He added: “We are absolutely delighted to open our doors and host this event to showcase the high quality of this new development situated in such a great location.