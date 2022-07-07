Mary marks her 100 years with family and friends

Mary Campbell cuts her 100th birthday cake, with her special message from the Queen.

Mary marked her wonderful milestone with a joyous gathering of her family, friends and fellow residents at Gowanlea, Berwickshire Housing Association’s independent living accommodation in her home town of Coldstream.

Born in Duke Street in 1922, which also happened to be the year where the first technicolour film was released, Mary left school at the age of 14.

She worked in a local bakery called Palmers before being called up to be stationed at Charterhall to support the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force as a cook during the Second World War.

Following the war, Mary married in 1955 and continued to work well into her 80s, and now enjoys living at Gowanlea.

The centenarian, who has been a resident with BHA for four years, told the Berwickshire ; “I still keep myself busy by doing my housework and cooking myself a meal every day.

"In my time, I have seen so many changes, some good and some not so good. But most of all, I have been lucky to have some wonderful friends during my lifetime.”