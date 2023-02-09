Mansfield Rd to close until May

Mansfield Road in Hawick will be closed from Monday until mid-May for the next phase of Flood Protection works.

For the duration of the closure a diversion will be in place via Burnfoot, with temporary pedestrian crossing points installed at the Burnfoot Community Hub and close to the post office and shops.

The closure is necessary to allow for the first phase of construction work to complete a large section of floodwall on Mansfield Road between the existing SBC yard (next to the Scottish Water treatment works) linking down to the recently-constructed floodwall at the Hamilton Road roundabout.

Due to the challenging nature of the works, including the depth of the excavation required and the size of the reinforced concrete foundations, the closure will last until mid-May.

Following the completion of the phase one works, traffic will be restored via a temporary diversion route through the Scottish Water treatment works, with the remaining works to connect the two sections of floodwall completed under traffic light control.

The footpath along Mansfield Road will remain open for pedestrians throughout.

Access to Hawick Recycling Centre will be via Burnfoot.

Executive member for environment and transport, Jenny Linehan, said: “Whilst I know this road closure will temporarily disrupt locals, it is necessary to ensure this significant section of flood wall is installed properly and safely.

“I would like to apologise in advance to residents of the local community for any inconvenience caused during this period and thank you for your patience.

“I am pleased to report that the work associated with the flood scheme continues at great pace with the project remaining on track to be completed by the end of this year.