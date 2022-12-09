Man who drove car through ex-partner’s display window faces attempted murder charges

The car was driven through the undertaker's display window.

William McBurnie's ex-partner and her mother were in the premises of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors in Market Place, Jedburgh, when the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

McBurnie appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, located just yards away from the incident, and faced a total of five charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the two attempted murder charges, he is accused of domestic abuse towards an ex-partner, breaching bail and also breaching a liberation condition.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

McBurnie, who gave an address in Jedburgh, was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again next week.

Several roads in Jedburgh town centre were closed for several hours on Wednesday afternoon following the incident when a car ploughed through the main window and into the reception area of the undertaker's business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks were made on the safety of the building, which was decorated in Christmas lights.

The vehicle was lodged almost entirely inside the premises, which contains a mortuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad