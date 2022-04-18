Man dies in incident at Galafoot Bridge
A 23-year-old man lost his life in an incident at Galafoot Bridge in Galashiels yesterday evening.
By Kevin Janiak
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:03 pm
Several emergency services vehicles were in attendance and the A6091 between the Kingsknowes and Tweedbank roundabouts, as well as the car park at Boleside Road, was closed to traffic for several hours.
A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person at Galafoot Bridge between Galashiels and Melrose shortly after 6.50pm on Sunday, April 17.
“Emergency services attended but the 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”