Man appears in court after £60k drugs haul

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glendinning Terrace in Galashiels.

Police officers stopped a Volkswagen Polo in Glendinning Terrace, Galashiels, last Thursday afternoon, when a man allegedly initially made off from police, but was later traced and arrested.

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene.

Police Scotland said a significant quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine with an estimated street value of £60,000, was recovered.

A number of items relating to the supply of drugs was also seized in the operation.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Wightman, 30, who gave an address in Galashiels, appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and intentionally obstructing a police drugs search.

Wightman made no plea and the case was continued for further examination, and he was released on bail.

DI Laura White of Lothian and Scottish Borders CID said: “Tackling serious and organised criminality is a priority for Police Scotland and this recovery demonstrates our determination to target those involved in bringing drugs into our area.

"We depend on the continued support from our local communities and appreciate those members of the public who come forward with vital information that assists our investigations.