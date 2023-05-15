‘Magnificent’ refurb​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ at Chambers Institution

Chambers Institution, Peebles.

And the public has been invited to see for themselves how the historic building has been transformed by the £150,000 revamp.

The main element of the work has been removing a suspended ceiling which has now revealed some fantastic ornate plasterwork and the original beams.

It has also been repainted in the original colours.

Now the public has received an invitation to pop along to the hall on Friday, May 19, to witness the transformation at first hand from 3-8pm.

"It looks absolutely magnificent", said Tweeddale East councillor Robin Tatler.

He added: "But this is only phase one of the refurbishment of the hall, there are a number of other things we want to do. We received specific funding from a Scottish government funding programme called Place Based Investment, that was £100,000, which more or less completely funded what we've had to do. We've spent about £150,000 all told."

In a separate move superfast broadband wi-fi has been installed in the hall and also extends into the courtyard.

Councillor Tatler added: "We want to maximise the benefit that we have there for groups and events and functions. It is an asset.

"The open event will be an opportunity to come in and have a look round, see what we've done and make their views known on that.

"We also have an ongoing consultation into the Chambers Institution and they can get involved in that and we're also hoping to have a 'before and after' display explaining what the hall has gone through to get to where it is now.

"People will see a huge difference."