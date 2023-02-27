Magic carpet flies out the door in Jed auction

This rather tatty rug went for a surprising £10,900 at Brown's auction.

Having clearly spent many years on a rather damp and well-trodden floor, the large vintage Turkish wool Oushak rug, decorated with the Tree of Life, was consigned for sale at Brown’s of Jedburgh’s regular antiques and collectors’ auction by a local lady.

Given it’s rather shabby state, Brown’s valuer Angus Milner-Brown gave lot 229 a rather modest estimate, but it ended up making £10,900, including buyer’s premium.

Angus explained: “The 140-year-old Oushak was decorated in the centre with multiple flower heads within a network of vine like tendrils, with an unusual teal blue field and a rather unusual pink and umber border.

“The pink, in particular, had faded and run within the fabric. The wool weft was very worn after years of foot traffic, however, despite all this there was enormous private and trade interest.

"The size and rare colouration of the piece is very much in fashion and the carpet literally flew with bidders competing on both the internet and phone.

“It is always lovely to find a hidden gem like this locally and it provided a lovely surprise to the vendor.”

Another success in the sale was an attractive and well-painted still life of roses.

The Scottish artist Stuart Park painted almost exclusively such pictures, and lot 149 was absolutely typical of his work.

The roses glow from the dark background and found a happy new home at £1,200 (including BP), comfortably above estimate.

Another top lot was a rather pricey wee tipple.

If you had visited your local supermarket around 20 years ago and bought a bottle of Macallan whisky you might have baulked at stumping up £30-40 for it.

However, lot 129 demonstrates the hugely strong market for Scotland’s most famous liquid export.

This standard production malt whisky was quickly chased by online bidders to an extraordinary £500 (including BP).

Angus said: “The Macallan is perhaps one of the most in demand across the world and currently holds the world record for a bottle sold at auction. If you have a 1926 bottle of Malt do get in touch with Browns!”

