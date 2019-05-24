Lynne compeletes charity challenge and smashes fundraising target

A Selkirk fundraiser has raised almost £1,400 for Meningitus UK charity, having completed the Lake District Eight Peak challenge this month.

A Selkirk fundraiser has raised almost £1,400 for Meningitus UK charity, having completed the Lake District Eight Peak challenge this month.

Lynne Grassick, 35, originally from Melrose, walk 31km over eight different 3,000 ft+ peaks in just two days in aid of Meningitis Now.

On Saturday, May 3, Lynne, who suffered from viral meningitis in her final year at Earlston High School, formed part of a 40-strong team of people from all over UK, to climb Skiddaw, Helvellyn and Helvellyn Lower Man, followed the next day by Scafell, Symonds Knott, Scafell Pike, Broad Crag and Ill Crag .

She said: “Our first mountain Skiddaw, 3054ftm was a very steep climb from the off with freezing conditions at the top - so much so that there was frost on my eyelashes. The next two mountains were Helvellyn, 3,117ft, and Helvellyn Lower Man at 3,035ft.

“On day two Scafell,3163 ft, was my least favourite climb, Whether it was because I wasnt quite awake yet and I knew it was roughly a three hour climb to the summit, or because whenever I lifted my head the summit seemed to be moving away from me, I’m not sure...but Scafell was definitely not my friend that day.

“From there it was onto my favourite climb - Symonds Knott, 3146ft, made up of huge boulders to clamber up.

Scafell Pike, Broad Crag and Ill Crag followed, meaning the team completed the eight peaks in a record time of all the 18 years of the challenge.

“The weather was kind to us all weekend apart from the snow on summit of Skiddaw and the -15 degrees windchill on Scafell pike,” Lynne added. “All in all the whole experience was phenomenal.

“Meeting fellow meningitis survivors, both viral and bacterial but also meeting families who have sadly lost loved ones to the deadly disease.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of my supporters who have helped me raise this money and sent messages and cards of good luck.”

Lynne has smashed her £500 fundraising goal with her sponsorship total sitting at £1,318 and rising.