Lord Steel's granddaughter in bid to become youngest councillor
Lord Steel of Aikwood has said he is “delighted and proud” that his granddaughter Hannah Steel is to stand as a Liberal Democrat for the Galashiels and District ward at the upcoming Council elections in May.
Ms Steel said: “There are many issues within the ward, from reviewing the controversial 20mph zones to providing more support for social care. I think that strong, Liberal voices are needed more than ever at the council, and I hope that I will be elected in May so that I can provide that representation for my local community.”
David added: “Hannah, who has lived in the ward of Stow all her life, could become the youngest member of Scottish Borders Council. At 22 she is about to graduate from Edinburgh University, and while I understand that the council tends to attract older people it would be good to have some young blood in there too”.
David Steel was the youngest MP in Parliament when elected in 1965 and he went on to be the longest ever serving MP in the Borders, holding the seat for 32 years. He retired from the House of Lords on the 55th anniversary of his election at the end of March 2020.