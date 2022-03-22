Lord Steel's granddaughter in bid to become youngest councillor

Hannah Steel is standing in the Galashiels and District ward.

Ms Steel said: “There are many issues within the ward, from reviewing the controversial 20mph zones to providing more support for social care. I think that strong, Liberal voices are needed more than ever at the council, and I hope that I will be elected in May so that I can provide that representation for my local community.”

David added: “Hannah, who has lived in the ward of Stow all her life, could become the youngest member of Scottish Borders Council. At 22 she is about to graduate from Edinburgh University, and while I understand that the council tends to attract older people it would be good to have some young blood in there too”.