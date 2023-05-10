News you can trust since 1855
Longformacus park opens

Residents of Longformacus enjoyed a special event to mark the coronation on Sunday, and doubled up the celebration with the completion of the renewal of the play equipment in the community park.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 10th May 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:01 BST
The new playpark at Longformacus was opened on Sunday.The new playpark at Longformacus was opened on Sunday.
The new playpark at Longformacus was opened on Sunday.

The play equipment is the result of a small group of residents forming a community interest company to raise funds back in 2020.

A spokesperson said: “Support came from many quarters, but some particular thanks are due … the originators of the idea, Karen and Simon Kirkness and Lorna Pate, for their tireless enthusiasm and good humour during the long hours of preparing funding applications and meetings; the CIC who have carried the torch through to fruition; Cranshaws, Ellemford and Longformacus Community Association, through which Fred Olsen Renewables and Community Windpower funded all the new play equipment and groundworks; and many more people.”

Attendees enjoyed entertainment, a hog roast, and traditional games and races.

