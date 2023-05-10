Longformacus park opens

A spokesperson said: “Support came from many quarters, but some particular thanks are due … the originators of the idea, Karen and Simon Kirkness and Lorna Pate, for their tireless enthusiasm and good humour during the long hours of preparing funding applications and meetings; the CIC who have carried the torch through to fruition; Cranshaws, Ellemford and Longformacus Community Association, through which Fred Olsen Renewables and Community Windpower funded all the new play equipment and groundworks; and many more people.”