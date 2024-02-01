‘Living’ Christmas trees on the agenda after festive flop

Melrose's Christmas tree a few years ago.

Scottish Borders Council was forced to replace its Christmas trees in December after some proved not fit for purpose.

The local authority had ordered 12 20ft fir trees for the area’s town centres. But when they arrived some were half the size expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue led to outcries across communities and the council placed a new order in time for the festive season.

Now it has emerged that the option of providing ‘living’ Christmas trees is under consideration, members of full council were informed when they met on Thursday, January 25.

The issue was raised in an open question from Tweeddale West ward SNP councillor Viv Thomson, who suggested that living rather than cut trees would be more cost-effective, result in a reduction of delivery journeys from plantation to site and provide a “significant benefit to the environment”.

In response, Mid-Berwickshire councillor Councillor John Greenwell, SBC’s executive member for Roads Development and Maintenance, said: “The contractor encountered some significant supply issues which, in trying to mitigate the impact of, caused further discrepancies in provisions across communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to assure members that the specification and standard of trees ordered was the same as in previous years.

"We have received an apology from the contractor for the issues we experienced.

“Living Christmas trees are something that officers have been exploring as a sustainable alternative to annual Christmas tree provision in communities as the provision of a living tree to communities could provide a more financially and environmentally sustainable means of Christmas tree provision.

“The trees could be planted in an agreed site that can accommodate a living tree.