Limit placed on bridge south of West Linton

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland has implemented the weight restriction as an added safety precaution after scour damage to the bridge’s foundations was identified earlier this month.

Traffic on the bridge has been restricted to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic lights since January 4.

A signed alternative route for southbound vehicles over 7.5 tonnes is now in place between Hillend and Melbourne Crossroads, via the A703, A701, A72 and A721. Northbound vehicles over 7.5 tonnes should join the A721 at Melbourne Crossroads, continuing via the A72 and A701 to Straiton Junction on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. These alternative routes are expected to add an estimated 3 miles and 7 minutes to affected journeys.

A weight limit has been imposed on Westwater Bridge, near West Linton.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s South East Representative, said: “Safety is always our first priority, so we’ve restricted traffic on the A702 Westwater Bridge to a single lane and implemented a 7.5 tonne weight limit as an added precaution after assessing the condition of the bridge’s foundations.

“Since scour damage was first identified last week, our engineers have completed works to divert the path of the river away from the affected area and are now working towards installing rock armour to protect the structure from further damage. Daily inspections are being carried out and additional monitoring equipment has been put in place. We’ve also begun construction of a new access road to the site.

“Further investigations are ongoing to inform design works for a permanent solution. It’s too early to say what this will be or how long it will take, but we’re committed to keeping road users and local communities informed as and when further information becomes available.