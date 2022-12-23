Lights, camera, action… new film studio agreed at former church

Kelso's Trinity North Church is set to become a film studio.

Lights, camera, action.. the curtain is about to rise on a new film studio after approval was granted for the conversion of a former Borders church.

The Gothic-style Trinity North building in Kelso was constructed in 1886 but was decommissioned by the Church of Scotland in the late 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since that time it has had a number of owners before being purchased by Blue Mill Studios Ltd.

Now a bid by the Herefordshire-based applicant to convert the B-listed building in East Bowmont Street for use as a film studio has been rubber-stamped.

The main church building will be used as a dwelling house by staff, as a film studio and as a multi-purpose community hall.

A submission with the application says: “The proposed use of the former church will not involve any major changes to the fabric of the building. The applicant proposes that the character of the basic structure in its unrestored form will be entirely suitable as a studio and will in itself be a formal backdrop for film-making and by preserving it in its current form will add to its charm and character in any community use which may occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed studio use will not require any additional staff facilities as these will be provided in the associated staff living accommodation.

“The proposed additional uses for community-based activities which may require catering and associated sanitary provision will be provided my mobile units located within the parking areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This proposal takes a realistic approach which will ensure that the building is retained as a major town feature and put into use which will from time to time involve the community who have shown considerable interest in seeing this building brought back to life.

“The applicant is fully aware of the community interest and is enthusiastic to maintain the link that the building has with the people of Kelso and surrounding area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad