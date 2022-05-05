Let there be light as Selkirk RFC planning bid approved

Selkirk RFC's Philiphaugh rugby ground.

The existing floodlights for the training pitch at Selkirk Rugby Football Club at Philiphaugh have been deemed ‘not fit for purpose’.

And club bosses have submitted a successful planning bid to Scottish Borders Council for six new six metre high floodlights to be located at the Ettrickhaugh Road sports ground.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The pitch has been used more regularly as a result of the recent Covid restrictions on players numbers and the need to accommodate Selkirk Youth Club and Rhinos.

“The existing lighting is not fit for purpose. It should be noted that these are not floodlights for match day games, they are used for training only on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.”

In a report backing the application, council planning officer Brett Taylor says: “The application relates to an existing training pitch located behind the main stand at Selkirk Rugby Football Club, which is situated at Philiphaugh. The surrounding area incorporates the football club, cricket club and a number of sports fields with the A708 situated to the north of the site.

“In terms of any potential light nuisance environmental health were consulted and following further information provided by the applicant, they have no objections to the application.