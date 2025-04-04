​Lego lovers to build historic Borders Textile Towerhouse

Hawick Towerhouse will be built brick by brick.

​LEGO fans young and old have a chance to put their building skills to the test this Easter school holidays by taking part in a project to build Borders Textile Towerhouse entirely from bricks.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The free workshops, suitable for ages 7+, will be running at Borders Textile Towerhouse from the April 16 – 19, with eager LEGO® builders – both adults and children - able to book in to one-hour sessions to help recreate the Borders Textile Towerhouse, working with sculptor and LEGO® master builder Alistair Jelks.

The Learning & Inclusion Team at Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have partnered up with Live Borders Museums to deliver the events, where participants will learn about architecture, construction and heritage in a fun and hands-on way, with lots of opportunity to learn new LEGO® building skills and techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Davidson, HES Learning Officer, said: “Our Big LEGO® Builds are brilliant intergenerational events, with adults and children learning alongside and from each other. They have proved really popular when we’ve run them in other areas of Scotland, with many events oversubscribed, and we’re delighted to be bringing our latest Build to Hawick”.

Shona Sinclair, Curator, said “We are thrilled to host The BIG LEGO® Build in the historic Borders Textile Towerhouse, the oldest building in Hawick. This unique building, also known as Drumlanrig’s Tower, has evolved through time. Built over 500 years ago to defend its inhabitants then extended to make a grand townhouse and finally a hotel and bustling social hub, it is now as a museum which celebrates our town’s rich heritage. “Thanks to funding from the Hawick CARS community programme, this event will bring people of all ages together to create something truly special. The finished model will remain on display as a lasting legacy, honoring Hawick’s history and creativity for generations to come."

Booking can be done online via the HES website: https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/whats-on/

Or using the link below:

https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/whats-on/event/?eventId=d4b1bc1c-26aa-49ab-919b-b2a50091d67e

Booking in advance is essential and note that the event also includes a dedicated relaxed session for any families with ASN on April 18.