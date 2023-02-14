News you can trust since 1855
Leaderfoot moves to the mountains

Millions of viewers around the world were treated to a teaser for the upcoming Indiana Jones movie as it was aired during the Superbowl on Sunday night.

By Kevin Janiak
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 5:17pm
The Leaderfoot viaduct has undergone a dramatic transformation for the new Indiana Jones movie. Image: LucasFilm Ltd.
In one scene, filmed at Leaderfoot Viaduct, the enigmatic adventurer, played by Harrison Ford, is joined by costar Toby Jones.

However, locals will have been puzzled by the surroundings. While the scenes were originally shot in an eerie Borders mist, post-production CGI has added in a mountain range in the background, as well as a train on the viaduct itself. Any film fan coming to check out the site will find it difficult to feel shortchanged, though, as the magnificent “real” Borders countryside is just as stunning!

