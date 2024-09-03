Launch of Tour of Britain disrupted in Kelso

Protesters in Kelso Town Square (Image: SPSC)

Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters in town square.

The launch of the Tour of Britain in Kelso was disrupted by dozens of pro-Palestine supporters today, Tuesday, September 3.

Flag-flying campaigners were calling for an Israel-based cycling team to be banned from the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelso was hosting the start and finish of Stage 1 of the prestigious cycling competition.

Supporters of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) were out in force in the town square urging British Cycling to ban Israel Premier-Tech (IPT) from competing in the event and future competitions.

Campaigners have accused British Cycling of “sports-washing” Israel through allowing IPT’s participation amid the country’s trial at the International Court of Justice for the crime of genocide.

The IPT team members were greeted with chants of “shame on you” during their on stage presentation, while “boycott Israel” chants heard from megaphones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners were planning to continue demonstrating their opposition to IPT throughout the race stage on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, on Monday evening, an SPSC activist also filmed herself approaching two members of the IPT team as they arrived in Kelso.

The activist asked both the men if they had anything to say about their owner “supporting a genocide” as she offered them a Palestine flag to put on their car.

A British Cycling spokesperson said: “We fully respect the right of everyone to express their point of view and protest peacefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask that people do so with their own safety and the safety of others in mind, and to refrain from action that could compromise people’s safety.

“We would like to thank our local authority partners and the police for working with us collaboratively to ensure that we prioritise the safety of riders, spectators and everyone involved in the race.”

The Tour of Britain attracts some of the world’s top cyclists, including Olympic, World and Commonwealth champions and the Borders has hosted successful stage starts and finishes over a number of years, including in Kelso town centre in 2017 and 2019.

Scottish Borders SPSC chair Elisa Smith said: “The ICJ has ruled that the situation in Gaza is a ‘plausible case for genocide’ and that Israel is operating a system of apartheid in Palestine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Israel Premier Tech’s primary objective is that when you hear ‘Israel’ you don’t think of IOF [Israel Occupation Forces] snipers paralysing athletes, 16,000 dead children in Gaza, or the raping of Palestinian detainees.

“Instead, they want you to focus on Chris Froome making a record-breaking time or Tel Aviv’s rooftop bars, as evidenced by Israel’s Tourism Board team jerseys and their social media feed.

“The team and its ownership certainly don’t want people to think of Gaza’s Paralympic cycling team, Gaza Sunbirds, which is made up of amputees who’ve lost their limbs as a result of Israeli aggression.”