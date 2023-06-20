Laughs aplenty in Galashiels

Maisie Adam heads to Galashiels this autumn. Photo: Steve Ullathorne.

Presented by Gilded Balloon, the show will deliver the biggest and best names in UK comedy as well as local favourites and homegrown heroes.

Scot Squad’s rural PC Charlie Macintosh, otherwise known as Chris Forbes will host the show, alongside Thanyia Moore, Liam Farrelly and Rosco McClelland plus a headline slot from Maisie Adam, fresh from Live at The Apollo, A League of their Own, Mock The Week and more.

Katy and Karen Koren, Directors of Gilded Balloon said, “We’re thrilled to announce the Big Fab Comedy Show with incredible names like Maisie Adam and Kiri Pritchard-McLean joining the bill.”

The Big Fab Comedy Show comes to the Volunteer Hall on Friday, October 27 and Friday, November 10.