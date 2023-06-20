News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Laughs aplenty in Galashiels

There will be plenty to laugh about this autumn in Galashiels as the Big Fab Comedy Show comes to town for two hysterical gigs,
By Kevin Janiak
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Maisie Adam heads to Galashiels this autumn. Photo: Steve Ullathorne.Maisie Adam heads to Galashiels this autumn. Photo: Steve Ullathorne.
Maisie Adam heads to Galashiels this autumn. Photo: Steve Ullathorne.

Presented by Gilded Balloon, the show will deliver the biggest and best names in UK comedy as well as local favourites and homegrown heroes.

Scot Squad’s rural PC Charlie Macintosh, otherwise known as Chris Forbes will host the show, alongside Thanyia Moore, Liam Farrelly and Rosco McClelland plus a headline slot from Maisie Adam, fresh from Live at The Apollo, A League of their Own, Mock The Week and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katy and Karen Koren, Directors of Gilded Balloon said, “We’re thrilled to announce the Big Fab Comedy Show with incredible names like Maisie Adam and Kiri Pritchard-McLean joining the bill.”

The Big Fab Comedy Show comes to the Volunteer Hall on Friday, October 27 and Friday, November 10.

Most Popular

Tickets, costing £25, can be booked by visiting bit.ly/3p79oaT

Related topics:Galashiels