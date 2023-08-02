News you can trust since 1855
Lauder's man Jake ready for town's big day

Lauder Cornet Jake Mirley couldn’t be a happier man following a summer that’s surpassed every expectation for the 22-year-old farmer.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:11 BST
Lauder Cornet Jake Mirley with his Lass Megan Wilson.Lauder Cornet Jake Mirley with his Lass Megan Wilson.
However, that is tinged by the sadness that the festival season is almost over.

Speaking to The Southern earlier this week, Jake said: “It's a wee bit scary that it’s already here, but on the same track, I just can’t wait to lead the procession on our main day on Saturday.

"It’s been a cracking summer, one that’s surpassed all my expectations, and I don’t think I've had a bad day.

"It will be sad when it’s all over, but I’ll have many, many fantastic memories.”

Jake says he has enjoyed great support from his Lass, his friend Megan Wilson, who he had promised when they were kids to make her his lass if he ever became Cornet.

He said: “Megan has been brilliant, and she’s really enjoyed it all. She’s supported me, both on horseback and on foot throughout the summer.”

Jake said there were two highlights in this week of celebrations for the town.

He said: “I can’t wait for the Fancy Dress on Wednesday night, as that is always something special.

"And, of course, leading the ride-out on Saturday … I’ll be going all out to do my family and my town proud.”

On Saturday, Jake will be reliably supported by his Right-Hand Man, Elliot Balson, who was Cornet last year, and his Left-Hand Man Chris Purves, who filled the position in 2019, before Covid put paid to the traditional celebration for two years.

The Cornet’s March, from the Lauderdale Hotel to the Town Hall, led by the Selkirk Silver Band, takes place from 7am, where he will be presented with the Burgh Standard.

And at 8pm, Jake will lead the mounted cavalcade around the Burgh, across the golf course, and arriving at the Waterin’ Stane on the hills above Stow at around 9.50am.

Then they ride back into Lauder, arriving at the War Memorial at around 12.15pm, where Jake will lay a wreath to the town’s fallen.

​A short presentation ceremony will conclude the rideout back at the Town Hall at 1pm.

Entertainment then takes place at the “Gig on the Rigg” in the afternoon in the Public Park, before the Cornet’s Dance (ticket only) takes place in the Public Hall from 8pm to midnight.

